Sneed (calf) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Bills.
Sneed was limited in practice this week but is all systems go after playing in last week's win over the Dolphins following the Week 18 calf strain. He should see a lot of Stefon Diggs in this matchup.
