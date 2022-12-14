Sneed logged seven tackles (three solo) and two passes defended, including an interception, in Sunday's 34-28 win against Denver.

Sneed picked off Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien two drives after he stepped in for injured starter Russell Wilson (concussion) in the fourth quarter. The cornerback has now logged two interceptions this season, both of which have come over the last three weeks. Sneed's position belies his overall value on defense, as he has already logged career highs in tackles (89), sacks (3.5) passes defended (10) and forced fumbles (three) through just 13 games this season. The 25-year-old has also played every defensive snap during all but three contests so far in 2022, and he should have a chance to put up another impressive all-around stat line versus Houston's struggling offense Week 15.