Sneed is still dealing with knee inflammation, according to head coach Andy Reid, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Sneed has been limited to varying degrees throughout training camp thus far. Reid says the plan is to get the swelling down as much as possible, so there won't be as much concern once the season starts. The 26-year-old is a vital part of the Chiefs' secondary, so getting him fully recovered for Week 1 will be a priority for the training staff moving forward.