Sneed logged two passes defended and five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 20-17 overtime victory against the Titans.

Sneed broke up a pass during the fourth quarter and in overtime of Sunday's win, including Tennessee quarterback Malik Willis' final attempt of the game. The cornerback was also able to play every defensive snap after tweaking his ankle during Kansas City's previous contest against San Francisco in Week 7. Sneed has now recorded four passes defended, 58 tackles (43 solo) and a career-high 3.5 sacks through the first eight games of 2022, and he'll look to notch his first interception of the season this coming Sunday against Jacksonville.