The Chiefs placed Sneed (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.

Sneed was initially given the questionable tag for Sunday's game against the Broncos. He's been able to play through a lingering knee issue, but his placement on IR indicates that the injury has gotten to the point that an extended absence is warranted for the seventh-year defensive back. Sneed will be required to miss at least four games, so the earliest he can return is Week 12 against the Bills on Thursday, Nov. 26. Jaden Hicks, Jadon Canady, Kristian Fulton and Christian Roland-Wallace are all candidates to see more work in the secondary due to the absences of both Sneed and Mansoor Delane (shoulder) for Sunday's AFC West tilt.