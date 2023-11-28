Sneed logged nine total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Raiders.

The fourth-year cornerback out of Louisiana Tech was all over the field during Sunday's contest, tying his career-high for total tackles in a single game. Sneed has been having another productive season for the Chiefs' defense, tallying 53 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, while also recording eight pass deflections and two interceptions thus far. Expect Kansas City's top corner to continue causing problems for opposing offenses as the season goes on.