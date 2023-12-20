Snead logged nine tackles (eight solo) and two pass deflections during Kansas City's 27-17 win versus New England on Sunday.
Snead's nine tackles were not only the most on the team but also matched his season-high total. Through 14 games this season, the 2020 fourth-round pick has racked up 72 tackles (55 solo) to go along with two interceptions.
