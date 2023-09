Sneed (knee) logged a limited practice session Wednesday.

Sneed dealt with swelling in his knee through much of training camp but played all 70 defensive snaps for the Chiefs in a season-opening loss to Detroit last Thursday. It's not clear if he aggravated the knee issue Week 1, though his ability to participate (albeit in limited fashion) in the first practice of the week suggests that he has a good chance of suiting up in Jacksonville on Sunday.