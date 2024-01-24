Sneed (calf) was a limited participant in Kansas City's practice Wednesday.
Sneed was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a lingering calf injury. If the 27-year-old ends up being out versus the Ravens on Sunday, Jaylen Watson should get the start in his place.
