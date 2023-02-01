Sneed (concussion) is listed as a non-participant on the Chiefs' estimated injury report Wednesday.
Sneed suffered a concussion during the first quarter of the Chiefs' AFC Championship win over the Bengals and was replaced by rookie cornerback Joshua Williams, who recorded his second career interception on a pass intended for Tee Higgins in the fourth quarter. The Super Bowl will be played Feb. 12, so Sneed still has over 10 days to clear concussion protocols. It wouldn't be surprising to see the third-year defensive back sidelined for the rest of this week, but if he continues to log DNPs next week, his status for the final game of the season could be in serious jeopardy.