Sneed (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
After clearing the NFL's concussion protocol and practicing fully Monday through Wednesday, Sneed picked up a knee injury Thursday and logged a limited practice. Expect rookie Joshua Williams to step in if Sneed is unable to play in the Super Bowl.
