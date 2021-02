Sneed notched three interceptions to go along with a pair of sacks and 41 tackles (31 solo) during the 2020 regular season.

Sneed outplayed his fourth-round draft status as a rookie, making an impact early and often despite missing five weeks in the middle of the season due to a collarbone injury and sitting out Week 17 as well. The rookie kicked off his career on the right foot and should be a key piece in Kansas City's secondary again next season.