Sneed won't practice Wednesday due to a calf strain, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

If he's able to practice Thursday or Friday, Sneed could avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals. The 26-year-old cornerback has suited up in each of Kansas City's first 15 games, accruing 75 tackles, 13 pass breakups, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.