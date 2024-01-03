Sneed tallied three tackles (two solo) against the Bengals in a 25-17 win Sunday.

Sneed entered Sunday as a game-time decision due to a calf injury but was ultimately able to suit up and play all 71 of the Chiefs' defensive snaps. Though he tallied a modest three stops for the second straight week, the standout cornerback was instrumental in holding Ja'Marr Chase to three catches on seven targets for 41 yards. Kansas City is locked into the No. 3 playoff seed in the AFC, so the team may opt to rest Sneed -- especially if his calf is still a concern -- in the regular-season finale Sunday versus the Chargers.