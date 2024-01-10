Sneed (calf) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Sneed was sidelined for Kansas City's regular-season finale due to a calf injury, but it now looks like he'll suit up in the wild-card round. His availability should be a big boost to a defense preparing to line up across from Tyreek Hill (ankle) and Jaylen Waddle (ankle).
