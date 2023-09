Sneed, who was listed as a full participant om Wednesday's practice estimate, doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Thursday's game versus Detroit, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

As anticipated, it looks like Sneed will be ready to go for Week 1. He'll line up against Amon-Ra St. Brown and Marvin Jones on Thursday, and after logging 107 tackles and three interceptions last season, is on the IDP radar.