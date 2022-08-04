Sneed was an active participant in the Chiefs' non-padded practice Saturday, Nick Jacobs of KSHB.com reports.
Sneed was back on the field in full during Kansas City's 7-on-7 sessions last week after he participated in a limited fashion throughout much of the team's offseason program. The 25-year-old compiled 76 tackles, two interceptions and eight passes defended over 15 starts in 2021, and he figures to reprise a prominent defensive role as one of the Chiefs' most experienced cornerbacks this coming season.