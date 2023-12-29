Sneed (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Sneed has not sat out a game yet this season, but a calf strain puts his availability for Week 17 in question. If he can't go Sunday, 2022 first-rounder Trent McDuffie would project as Kansas City's top option at cornerback.
More News
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Misses practice due to calf strain•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Leading tackler versus Patriots•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Leading tackler in win•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Snatches interception in win•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Records eight tackles in win•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Ready to play•