Sneed (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Sneed has not sat out a game yet this season, but a calf strain puts his availability for Week 17 in question. If he can't go Sunday, 2022 first-rounder Trent McDuffie would project as Kansas City's top option at cornerback.

