Sneed (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Sneed has been dealing with this lingering calf issue for awhile, but he was able to practice in a limited fashion throughout the week and is now in line to suit up Sunday. The fourth-year pro has recorded nine stops and two pass deflections across the Chiefs' first two playoff games, and he'll look to add to those totals this weekend.
More News
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Good to go against Buffalo•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: On track to play Saturday•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Won't play against Chargers•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Still nursing calf injury•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Notches three stops in Week 17 win•