Sneed (knee) doesn't have a designation ahead of Super Bowl LVII versus the Eagles on Sunday.
Sneed sustained a concussion during the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, but he was able to clear the protocol for head injuries in a little more than a week and wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report at all. Having said that, he showed up as a limited participant Thursday due to a knee issue, only to get back to all activity one day later. With his status not in question for Sunday, Sneed is good to go as one of the Chiefs' starting outside cornerbacks, which helped him rack up 108 tackles, three interceptions and 3.5 sacks in 17 games during the regular season.
