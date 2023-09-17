Sneed (knee) is active Sunday against the Jaguars.
Sneed may still be dealing with knee swelling, which plagued him throughout training camp. However, just like Week 1, the Louisiana Tech product will suit up and play despite being limited in practice throughout the week.
