Sneed recorded eight tackles and two pass breakups in Sunday's win over the Vikings.
Sneed has played 100 percent of the snaps in four of the Chiefs' first five games, only missing some time in Week 3. On the year, Sneed has 26 tackles, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery on 310 defensive snaps.
