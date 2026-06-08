Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Reunites with Kansas City

Sneed (quadriceps) is slated to sign with the Chiefs, per NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Sneed was dealt from the Chiefs to the Titans in March of 2024, but after two seasons in Tennessee, he's decided to return to Kansas City. The 29-year-old struggled with injuries during his time with the Titans, appearing in just 12 of a possible 34 regular-season games. Most recently, Sneed missed Tennessee's final 10 contests in 2025 due to a quadriceps injury. However, his intention to sign with the Chiefs suggests he's moved past that issue. With Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie both joining the Rams this offseason, Sneed will likely step in and operate as one of Kansas City's top boundary corners during the 2026 season.