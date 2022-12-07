Sneed logged six tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 27-24 defeat versus the Bengals.
Sneed continued to post consistent production as the Chiefs struggled to come away with stops against the Bengals' offense. The cornerback has recorded at least five tackles in every game this season, and he now ranks second on the team in tackles (82) behind prolific linebacker Nick Bolton (122). Sneed also leads Kansas City with eight passes defended. He'll look to continue making an impact all over the field against Denver's stagnant offense Week 14.
More News
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Snags INT in win•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Back in Sunday's game•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Undergoing concussion evaluation•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: No injury designation for Week 10•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Falls back to limited participation•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Knocks away two passes in SNF•