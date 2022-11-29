Sneed registered seven tackles (five solo) and an interception in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Rams.

Sneed was temporarily forced out in the second quarter to undergo evaluation for a potential concussion, though he was ultimately able to return and finish as the Chiefs' second-leading tackler behind middle linebacker Nick Bolton. The third-year cornerback also nabbed his first interception of the season and the sixth of his career, picking off Bryce Perkins for a 26-yard return in the fourth quarter. Through 11 games in 2022, Sneed has now matched his previous career highs for tackles (76) and passes defended (eight) from last season, and he should play a critical role against the Bengals' dangerous passing offense next Sunday.