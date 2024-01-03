Sneed (calf) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Sneed was able to play through his calf issue in Week 17, so it's possible any limitations at this point are merely maintenance-related. Either way, he'll likely need to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Notches three stops in Week 17 win•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Will suit up for Week 17 matchup•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Game-time decision•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Questionable for Sunday vs. Bengals•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Misses practice due to calf strain•
-
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Leading tackler versus Patriots•