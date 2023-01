Sneed suffered a hip pointer in Sunday's win over the Broncos and is considered day-to-day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sneed left the contest with the injury, but he was ultimately able to return and finish the game. However, it appears that he's still feeling the effects of the injury, and he may be held out or limited early in the week during practice. Either way, he'll work to be ready to play Saturday against the Raiders.