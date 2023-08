Sneed is still without a timetable to return due to the swelling in his knee. Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Sneed has been dealing with swelling for all of camp, and the team has been limiting him with the hopes of getting the swelling to subside, but it doesn't appear that it's working as well as hoped. The 26-year-old is expected to sit out Saturday's preseason contest against the Browns, and it's unclear whether his availability for Week 1 is in jeopardy yet.