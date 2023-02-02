Sneed (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site.

Sneed has now been listed on the Chiefs' practice estimate as a non-participant in back-to-back days due to the concussion he suffered during last weekend's AFC Championship Game versus the Bengals. However, it's been reported that the third-year cornerback was on the field for stretching and conditioning Thursday, which would ultimately put him in the next stage of the concussion protocol, per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. Sneed will have over nine more days to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before Kansas CIty squares off against the Eagles in the Super Bowl.