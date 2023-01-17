Sneed compiled three tackles (two solo) in the 31-13 win over the Raiders in Week 18.

Sneed's production waned over the final two weeks of the regular season, tallying just three tackles in each after posting at least five in every game prior, but he still topped 100 total tackles for the season, boasting plenty of fantasy value for managers who picked up. Sneed also matched a career-best mark with three interceptions and posted career-high totals for 3.5 sacks and fumbles forced (three). The fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has one season remaining on his rookie deal before he's bound for a sizable pay bump.