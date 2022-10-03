Coach Andy Reid said after Sunday's win over the Buccaneers that Sneed tweaked his ankle, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Sneed was productive against Tampa Bay, racking up a team-high nine tackles (eight solo), including a sack, and a forced fumble. Reid said that he thinks Sneed will be OK, but the cornerback will likely be monitored ahead of Kansas City's Week 5 matchup against the Raiders on Oct. 10.