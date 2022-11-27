Sneed is undergoing evaluation for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams.

Sneed took a blow to the head and was tended to on the field before walking under his own power into the medical tent on Kansas City's sideline, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. The 25-year-old was then seen heading to the locker room, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic, though the severity of his injury is still unclear. With Sneed's return up in the air, expect Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson to step up alongside starting cornerback Trent McDuffie on Sunday.