Sneed (calf) is active for Sunday's contest against Cincinnati.

Sneed entered the weekend deemed questionable due to a strained calf, but he'll ultimately be able to suit up. His ability to play is a major boost to Kansas City's secondary, as he'll likely be tasked with slowing down Ja'Marr Chase, who is also active despite a shoulder injury. Sneed hasn't missed a game since the 2021 campaign.