Sneed (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Sneed will sit out his first game of the season in Week 18 due to a calf injury. He played through the same calf issue in Week 17 though, so it's possible the Chiefs are just giving their top corner extra rest with the AFC West title already locked up.
