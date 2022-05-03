Johnson was traded to the Chiefs from the Texans on Monday in exchange for a 2024 conditional seventh-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Johnson was a consistent piece of Houston's secondary over the last three seasons, appearing in 14 or more games in each campaign. He finished with 55 tackles (38 solo) and five passes defensed and picked off three passes in 2021.
