Rees-Zammit is signing a contract with the Chiefs as an qualifying international player, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.

Rees-Zammit, a European rugby star, will occupy Kansas City's single extra roster spot for international players. This is also the first NFL season in which teams will have an extra 17th practice squad spot during the regular season for international players, which increases Rees-Zammit's chances of earning opportunities on offense. He figures to try and translate at running back and/or wide receiver, and his best chances to contribute stand to be on special teams, especially given the league's new kick return format.