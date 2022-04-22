Chiefs general manger Brett Veach said Friday that Niang (kneecap) is on schedule to be 100 percent by the end of training camp, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Niang suffered a torn patella tendon in Week 17 last year and was placed on injured reserve shortly after, ending his season. Sweeney relays that Niang underwent a progress MRI recently, which prompted the comments from Veach. If healthy to start the 2022 campaign, Niang figures to be the Chiefs' Week 1 starter at right tackle.