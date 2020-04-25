Chiefs' Lucas Niang: Links up with champs
The Chiefs selected Niang in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 96th overall.
Kansas City gets a developmental tackle to close out its Day 2 by nabbing Niang out of TCU. Niang has a good frame to play tackle, checking in at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds with 34.25-inch arms and nimble feet. There are some knocks on his technical skills for the position, but he'll have time to develop before the Chiefs need to plug him into the line. He is recovering from a hip injury.
