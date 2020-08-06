Niang is opting out of the 2020 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The rookie third-round pick had his senior season at TCU cut short by a hip injury that required surgery, which may have played a role in his decision to sit out 2020. The Chiefs have been impacted by opt outs more than most teams, also losing Super Bowl hero Damien Williams and standout RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The team still has an impressive OT duo in Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, but the interior line and general line depth could both prove problematic. Niang should have a shot at a starting job -- or at least the swing tackle role -- in 2021.