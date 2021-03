Niang is expected to rejoin the Chiefs for the 2021 season, Brandon Zenner of News-Press Now reports.

Niang opted out of his rookie campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic and had his senior season at TCU in 2019 cut short due to a hip injury that required surgery, so it's been a long time since the 2020 third-round pick has seen competitive action. The Chiefs are planning to emphasize improving the offensive line this offseason, but Niang could slot in as the top backup at tackle.