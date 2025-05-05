Dalena signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in April, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Fresno State product put up some impressive statistics in college that suggest a well-rounded game: He caught 64 passes for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, including five catches for 50 plus yards. Dalena also dropped just four passes on 178 collegiate targets, per McMullen. The wide receiver also played on more than 600 special teams snaps in college, which should help his case for a roster spot on a team with four established NFL receivers in Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, as well as 2025 fourth-round pick Jalen Royals.