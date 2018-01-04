Dorleant signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Wednesday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Dorleant played four games with the Packers in 2016 but was released in April with a failed physical, and was also handed a one-week suspension by the NFL in October. A change of scenery could be just what was needed for the 25-year-old, who also finished the 2016 season on injured reserve with a torn ACL.