Chiefs' Mansoor Delane: Donning non-contact jersey

Delane (shoulder) is wearing a non-contact yellow jersey during training camp practices, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Delane was forced to miss multiple minicamp practices while tending to a shoulder injury that has lingered into training camp and limited the rookie first-rounder to non-contact drills. It's unclear whether the LSU product will be available to play in the preseason, with the Chiefs' first exhibition game taking place Saturday, Aug. 15, against the Rams. Delane is projected to start opposite L'Jarius Sneed at outside corner, with Kristian Fulton, Kaiir Elam and Nohl Williams providing depth at the position.