Delane tallied 10 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defense during the Chiefs' 30-27 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The rookie first-rounder played 78 of 84 defensive snaps Sunday (92.9 percent) and was the only Chiefs player to log double-digit tackles. He's reached that mark in back-to-back games and is up to 20 tackles (14 solo) and three pass defenses (including one interception) through the first three games of his NFL career. Up next for the Chiefs is a Week 6 home game Sunday, Oct. 18 against the Chargers, whose offense has struggled with Justin Herbert under center.