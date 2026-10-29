Delane (shoulder) did not practice Thursday.

Delane practiced Wednesday, though after missing Thursday's session, he is now listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's divisional clash with the Broncos. The 22-year-old rookie dealt with the issue during training camp, and while he managed to suit up in Week 1 against Denver, he aggravated the injury during the contest and missed the Week 2 overtime victory over the Colts. He has had a sound inaugural campaign, amassing 27 total tackles (17 solo), one interception and five passes defended. If Delane can't play in Week 8, Christian Roland-Wallace and Kristian Fulton would be in line for more playing time.