Delane (shoulder) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Delane was initially given the questionable tag for Week 8 despite not practicing both Thursday and Friday. The Chiefs will now be without their rookie first-round corner and veteran defensive back L'Jarius Sneed (knee), the latter of whom was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Their absences for Sunday's AFC West tilt means more defensive snaps are available for the likes of Kristian Fulton, Jadon Canady, Christian Roland-Wallace and Jaden Hicks. Delane's next opportunity to play is Week 9 against the Jets on Sunday, Nov. 8.