Chiefs' Marcus Kemp: Brought to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Kemp was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl matchup against the Buccaneers.
Kemp saw four snaps against the Bills in the conference championships but has otherwise been a special teams player for the Chiefs throughout much of the regular season.
