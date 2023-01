The Chiefs elevated Kemp from their practice squad Friday for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Jaguars, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Kemp drew three regular-season elevations, but he failed to garner a target across 10 offensive snaps and played primarily on special teams (62 snaps). Kansas City will be without Mecole Hardman (pelvis), but Kemp is still unlikely to garner a significant offensive role.