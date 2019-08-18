Chiefs' Marcus Kemp: Facing MRI on knee
Coach Andy Reid said Kemp sprained his knee during Saturday's preseason loss in Pittsburgh and will undergo an MRI, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
The MRI will determine the extent of any ligament damage in Kemp's knee, but it appears the third-year wideout could be facing an absence of some sort. Clearly, such a development would hurt his chances of landing one of the final spots on the Chiefs' WR depth chart.
