Chiefs' Marcus Kemp: Inactive Saturday
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kemp (Coach's Decision) is listed as inactive for Saturday's AFC divisional round game against the Jaguars.
Kemp was elevated from the Chiefs' practice squad to their active roster earlier in the week, but he will ultimately not be active. Thus, he will watch Saturday's game from the sideline.
